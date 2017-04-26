Clubs go for it hell-for-leather

The Border club rugby season got up and running with a bang this past weekend.

Some cracking matches were on show as teams kicked off their respective Super League campaigns, with some big wins as well as a few tight finishes that took some matches down to the wire.

The biggest match of the weekend went that way as last year’s top two finishers on the log, MPM Old Selbornians and Police rugby club squared up in a blockbuster season opener for the two sides.

Old Boys managed to claim a nailbiting 10-6 win in the end ensuring a great start to their season. It was not a very exciting match, as shown by the scoreline, however it was a battle of attrition as both sides tried to grind the other out, with Old Boys gaining the upperhand in the end.

It was the hosts’ superb defence that won them the match as they kept Police out for the full 80 minutes, with just two successful penalties for the visitors, while Police’s defence was equally as good as they only let the home team over the tryline once for a converted score, with a

lone penalty their only other points.

The try was scored by former Police eighthman Siya November, who came back to haunt his former side with the decisive blow.

In another big match, defending Border Super League champs Swallows got their season off to a top start with a 32-25 win over Fort Hare in Alice.

Swallows made history last year when they triumphed over Walter Sisulu University in the Super League final and they will be eager to prove it was not a fluke with another big campaign.

“We had a very good pre-season and preparation this year, so we wanted to get off to a strong start, which we managed to do over the weekend,” said Swallows Club president Zuko Matyeshana.

“It was a really good win for us as we managed to score four tries, so we took the full five points from the game.

“Fort Hare are always tough at home, so it was a good performance from the guys.”

Swallows will now be aiming to build on their solid start and the players will want to build some more momentum to take into the rest of the campaign.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, there are still things we need to improve on and we will need to keep the intensity up,” said Matyeshana.

“We are the team to beat this year, so we know that teams will be gunning for us.

“So we will look to take it one game at a time, but the bigger picture is to obviously defend our title and qualify for the

Gold Cup at the end of the season.”

In other games, WSU and Buffaloes managed big wins in their respective matches with WSU beating Breakers 52-12 in Komani, while Buffs triumphed 40-10 over Berlin Tigers at Buffalo Park. There was also a massive result for this year’s newcomers, Ntlaza Lions, as they shocked Ocean Sweepers 28-17 in Nxaruni to announce their arrival on the Border Super League scene with a bang, while Cambridge also beat Winter Rose 31-26.