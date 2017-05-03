Aloes to stay in the fight

The Eastern Cape Aloes will look to bounce back seeing their three-match Brutal Fruit Netball Premier League unbeaten run come to an abrupt halt after losing 38-33 to North West Flames at the Durban University of Technology.

This was the provincial team’s first loss of the season.

The Aloes are scheduled to take on the Western Cape Southern Stings on Saturday at noon, while on Sunday they will go head-to-head with Free State Crinums in the third and fourth rounds to be played in Belhar Indoor Sports Centre in Cape Town.

Aloes coach Desree Neville expressed her disappointment with the team’s performance but said she is still looking forward to the games ahead.

“We have areas we still need to tidy up and improve on but we feel positive about our team and we are looking forward to the games that are still ahead to challenge our players and see them grow through this series,” she said.

The coach also said despite the result the team showed huge improvement compared to last year’s performance against the Flames.

“We might have lost but this is an improvement because last year the goal difference was 26 goals whereas this year it’s only five goals,” she said.

The Aloes began the weekend in fine form with a fine 38-26 win over the Mpumalanga Sunbirds on Friday.

This was the Aloes third win in a row resulting in Aloes captain Nosipho Goda making the team of the week.

However, the Aloes luck ran out against the tough North West Flames who lived up to their name and showed the Eastern Cape side “fire”.

The Aloes began at a fast pace and were leading the first quarter 12-9.

The second quarter saw the Flames fight back but Aloes kept ahead.

Coach Neville admitted that the Flames had a good defence and solid attack strategy.

“We had the upper hand for three quarters but it didn’t go our way in the end,” she said.

Aloes captain Nosipho Goda, who only played two quarters of the match, said they were disappointed by their loss.

“We are very disappointed of course by our loss because no team wants to leave with a loss,” said the captain.

“We will take each game as it comes from now on,” she added.

The Flames’ victory did not come easy though as the Aloes put up a fight throughout.

In the last few minutes of the game which ended on a not so great note for Aloes the Flames came back and secured their win even though they were three points behind.

Neville further added that they are not shaken but rather disappointed that they dropped the ball in the last few minutes, which were the most crucial minutes of the game. — namhlam@dispatch.co.za