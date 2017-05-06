Mosadi late strike sinks Chippa

Thabo Mosadi scored a 79th minute goal to ensure Ajax Cape Town extend Chippa United’s winless streak to 12 matches at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Chilli Boys right back defender Mpho Mvelase gifted the Urban Warriors the goal when instead of sticking to basics and clear the ball, he played a weak header back to his goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Mosadi intercepted the ball, rounded the keeper and scored in an open net.

When Mosadi scored, man of the match Paseka Mako threw himself on the ground and hit the field in anger.

The loss was devastating for the Chilli Boys as they desperately need points to escape the relegation zone.

Perhaps Chippa have no one to blame but themselves as they failed to bury the many chances that they created.

While Chippa lost, they showed some aggression as they took shots from outside the box, something that has been missing this season.

Unlike they have been doing this season, Chippa played more passes going forward than keeping position in their own half.

But Ajax shot stopper Brandon Petersen kept his side in the game as he denied Chippa on several occasions.

The loss was Chippa’s first in East London, which until the Ajax game had been a happy hunting ground for the Port Elizabeth-based Chilli Boys.

Chippa will now turn their attention to their last three games of the season against fellow relegation-threatened Free State Stars, Highlands Park and inconsistent SuperSport United.