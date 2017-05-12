Coaching Bafana Bafana is not “child’s play” said Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung on Stuart Baxter’s appointment to the national team job.

Motaung added‚ though‚ that he believes Baxter can do the job‚ if the coach is given the right level of support by the South African Football Association and is able to surround himself with a strong technical team.

Baxter’s appointment – when it appears Safa had options available that they did not pursue aggressively enough in Africa Cup of Nations winners Herve Renard and Hugo Broos‚ and a more popular local alternative in Gavin Hunt – has met mixed reaction.

Baxter has coached at national level – in 2004 to 2005 with Bafana‚ failing to reach the 2006 World Cup‚ and Finland – but has never coached at a major international tournament

This has led to questions over whether he is the coach who can try and win a Nations Cup for Bafana.

Motaung – for whom Baxter won league and cup doubles with Chiefs in 2012-13 and 2014-15‚ a period of success that is most responsible for Baxter’s return to Bafana – admitted that coaching the national team requires a whole other skills set from club managing.

“First and foremost I must say he’s a good coach‚ and that’s why we went for him (at Chiefs). And he proved us right‚” Chiefs’ chairman said.

“But then the national team is a different kettle of fish because you’re not working with players every week.

“And also‚ for me‚ coaching is no longer about an individual. It’s a team all together. The sports science and everything.

“It’s not left to one individual. So‚ depending on what support system he gets at Safa‚ he should do well.

“But that’s subject to what type of technical team he puts together. That will count.

“Because a national team is not child’s play‚ and in Africa it’s difficult.”

Motaung said on ability‚ he believes Baxter can do the job.

“On ability‚ if he puts himself within the right technical team‚ he should be able to make it.”