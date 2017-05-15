De Kock steals show while George SA’s top umpire

Despite Quinton de Kock being the star of the show as he cleaned up at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function at the weekend, a Border umpire and Warriors player flew the Eastern Cape flag high with two awards each.

De Kock sealed five awards at Kyalami on the Track in Johannesburg on Saturday, including the coveted South African Cricketer of the Year Award.

Border umpire Shaun George and the Warriors’ Colin Ackermann were the only other winners to claim multiple awards on the night.

For respected umpire George it was another amazing awards ceremony as he picked up the umpires’ umpire of the year, as well as the umpire of the year awards.

It was George’s second umpire of the year win, and the fourth time that his fellow peers had voted him in as the umpires’ umpire of the year.

“It is a really special moment. I really treasure the umpires’ umpire of the year award especially as being recognised by your peers is fantastic, but I am really happy with both,” said George.

“It is always a goal for me to be one of the top umpires every year, but it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice.”

“It is special for a so-called ‘small region’ like Border to be recognised on the national stage. I am proud to be from Border and I believe we will continue to produce top-class players, officials and umpires for many years to come.”

Warriors star all-rounder Ackermann won the domestic players’ player of the season and the Saca (South African Cricket Association) most valuable player award after a fantastic campaign across all three formats of the game for the Port Elizabeth franchise.

Ackermann could not collect his awards in person as he is currently playing cricket in England.

Former Border, Warriors and Proteas star Mark Boucher also picked up a major honour as he was named the Pitchvision coach of the year after guiding the Titans to the domestic double of Momentum One-Day Cup and CSA T20 Challenge titles, while also finishing as runner-up in the Sunfoil Series during his maiden season as a coach.

Boucher was up against stiff competition in Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa, who led his team to two finals – both lost against the Titans, and Knights coach Nicky Boje as his team won the Sunfoil Series trophy.

The Momentum Women’s Cricketer of the Year category saw Sune Luus claim the award ahead of Border star bowler Ayabonga Khaka and Proteas women’s captain Dane van Niekerk

“I didn’t expect to win the award as the competition was really tough,” Luus said.

“I have always been a team player, so I think that without them I wouldn’t be standing where I am today, so this one is for all of them.”

Other Eastern Cape players who just missed out on awards, included Warriors captain Jon Jon Smuts, bowler Andrew Birch and EP bowler Solo Nqweni.

Smuts was nominated in the Momentum One-Day Cup cricketer of the season category, won by the Titans’ Henry Davids, and both Smuts and Birch in the CSA T20 Challenge player of the season, won by the Titans’ Farhaan Behardien, while Nqweni lost out on the Africa T20 Cup player of the tournament award to Northern Cape’s Patrick Kruger.

CSA president Chris Nenzani, who is a former president of Border Cricket, gave a stirring opening speech at the start of the evening, getting things up and running on a solid note.

“Those who win awards today truly deserve the accolades bestowed on them and the nation celebrates with you all,” Nenzani said.

The award-winners were:

Professional awards – national

SA Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Standard Bank T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Imran Tahir

SA Players’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

KFC Award of Excellence: Temba Bavuma

RAM Delivery of the Year: Kagiso Rabada

International Newcomer of the Year: Keshav Maharaj

Momentum women’s Cricketer of the Year: Sune Luus

Women’s Players Player of the Year: Lizelle Lee

Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt.

Professional awards – domestic

Sunfoil Series Cricketer of the Season: Duanne Olivier (VKB Knights)

Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Henry Davids (Multiply Titans)

CSA T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Farhaan Behardien (Multiply Titans)

Pitchvision Coach of the Year: Mark Boucher (Multiply Titans)

Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)

Domestic Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans)

Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Kruger (Northern Cape)

Saca Most Valuable Player Award: Colin Ackermann (Warriors)

Professional awards – operations

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Shaun George

CSA Umpire of the Year: Shaun George