Selborne to be tested against dangerous Grey

Massive school derbies will be lighting up the weekend across the Border region today when some top schools rugby action is battled out.

The biggest game of the weekend is undoubtedly Selborne College hosting rugby powerhouse Grey College in what should be a mammoth encounter.

This is an annual fixture on the Selborne calendar.

“We always look forward to hosting Grey and I think the boys know they will have to up their game this weekend,” said Selborne coach Kevin Taylor.

“We really value this fixture because Grey have been consistently top of schoolboy rugby the past 20 years.

“It is a great test to see how you shape up against one of the best teams and the boys look forward to that.”

For the Selborne team they will need to be at their very best if they want to have a chance of beating Grey.

It has been a tough season for them so far. They have lost four games, while winning six and are coming off a tight loss against College rivals Dale.

