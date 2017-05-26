Eye Jason and his amazing bike

The battle is on to become king of the hills when the Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge kicks into high gear at Wings Park on Sunday morning.

Impressive mountain biking talent will be front and centre on the startline, with a cracking race expected to be in store.

The men’s side of the race is shaping up to be an exciting one, with top Eastern Cape mountain biker Jason Meaton expected to be one of the favourites.

Meaton has won many races across the country over the years and the Grahamstown-based rider will be looking to add the Dispatch title to his impressive trophy case.

“I’m looking forward to it. This is the first time I will be doing the Dispatch mountain bike race, so I’m quite keen,” said Meaton.

“I am hoping to be on the podium. Hopefully I can squeeze a win in, but you can only know what’s going to happen when you’re there on the day, on the bike and you see how you feel.

“But I’m keen to do my best and be upfront there.

“I’m just looking to enjoy the atmosphere and course and see how it goes.”

2016 Daily Dispatch Mountain Bike Challenge champ Jonty Rosenstrauch has not yet confirmed his entry in this year’s race, but if he decides to ride he will be one to watch.

In terrible conditions last year Rosenstrauch put in a superb ride to power to the title, and if he takes part he will definitely be among the frontrunners as he tries to defend his title.

“I haven’t actually decided yet – I have been so busy recently that I haven’t had a chance to go and enter,” explained Rosenstrauch.

“But I want to do the race. I haven’t trained as well as I should have, but I really enjoy the race and I think I will ride on Sunday.”

Rosenstrauch said he would make the decision by tomorrow’s registration deadline, when final entries for the race will be taken.

Two of East London’s best local mountain bikers, Jason Peach and Jason Reed, will unfortunately be missing Sunday’s race.

Reed finished second in last year’s challenge, while Peach rode superbly, battling back from stone last after a bike malfunction on the starting line to finish third.

“This year’s race is just on the wrong dates for us,” admitted Peach.

“We are quite bleak we are going to miss it, but we are riding in the Great Zuurberg Trek in Addo over the weekend, so hopefully we will be back next year.”

However, a number of other good local riders will be in the mix and they will be looking to impress in their home race.

The action gets under way from 7am on Sunday morning and a fantastic event is expected, in conjunction with this year’s Air Fest.