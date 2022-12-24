Work on world’s largest telescope under way in SA
Karoo to benefit for the next 50 years from foreign investment
Construction of Africa's largest science experiment, known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) — a telescope, which comprises two giant telescopes made up of more than 130,000 antennas and 200 satellite dishes at observatories in Australia and SA — is officially under way, with 2028 as the completion date...
Work on world’s largest telescope under way in SA
Karoo to benefit for the next 50 years from foreign investment
Construction of Africa's largest science experiment, known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) — a telescope, which comprises two giant telescopes made up of more than 130,000 antennas and 200 satellite dishes at observatories in Australia and SA — is officially under way, with 2028 as the completion date...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos