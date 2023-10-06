×

Africa Editors Choice

Bag of explosives found on passenger in bus from Zimbabwe to Joburg

By TimesLIVE - 06 October 2023
The explosives were discovered when the suspect's luggage was searched.
Image: SAPS

A 38-year-old bus passenger was arrested in the early hours on Friday for alleged illegal possession of explosives.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the man was travelling to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

The bus was intercepted on the N14 onramp to Joburg. The suspect was arrested after the discovery of the explosives during a search of his luggage.

