Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Wednesday lost her fight against an application to freeze up to £580m (R13.43bn) of her assets in a lawsuit at London's High Court.
Dos Santos — Africa's first woman billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 — is being sued by Angolan telecom operator Unitel.
Unitel asked the high court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday.
Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets
