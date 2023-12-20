×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets

By Sam Tobin - 20 December 2023
Isabel dos Santos, Africa's first female billionaire. File photo.
Isabel dos Santos, Africa's first female billionaire. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos on Wednesday lost her fight against an application to freeze up to £580m (R13.43bn) of her assets in a lawsuit at London's High Court.

Dos Santos — Africa's first woman billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 — is being sued by Angolan telecom operator Unitel.

Unitel asked the high court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...