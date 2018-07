Little Beacons Pre School

The following Governing Body post is available from 1 July 2018

TEACHER

Qualified pre-primary teacher required for 3 year olds.

Applicants should email/fax CV of no more than 2 pages, together with the

names of recent contactable referees, to: littlebeacons@absamail.co.za or Principal at 043-7483106

Closing date:

31 May 2018

If applicant has not been notified within 14 days, consider the position filled.

THE GOVERNING BODY RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THE POSITION