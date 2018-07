ZOLILE "MTHEMBU ZORO'' MATEBESE

Date of Birth: 26 December 1973

Died on: 22 June 2018

Memorial service will be held at Mdantsane Indoor Sports Centre on Wednesday 27 June 2018 at 17h00.

Funeral will be held at Mbekweni Location on Saturday 30 June 2018.

REST IN PEACE NGUBENGCUKA