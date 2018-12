DONALD WILLIAM WILKINS

22.10.1934 – 9.12.2018 Affectionately known as Old Man, Commandant and the Colonel will surely be missed. He has left a legacy which is going to be hard to follow. A man of high morals and integrity. Loving father and grandfather to Neville, Mark, Elizabeth, Sam, Bradley and Jethro. We will miss you at the start of the “Surfers” rest in peace.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON THE 22ND DECEMBER AT 16H30, VICTORIA METHODIST CHURCH, QUIGNEY.