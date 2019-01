CAROL ANN KIRK (NEE TRIGG)

beloved wife of Ivan, mother of Barbara, Sally, Alison and Pepe passed away peacefully on Friday 21 Dec, 2018.

She has left us with many happy memories. Despite our sadness, we hope to continue to honour her life in the way we live ours. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Memorial service to be held at Ambleside School/Shoreline church, Hout Bay on Monday, 7 January at 15:00.