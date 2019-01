SAMWORTH:-

The Cremation Service of Colleen Joy (Col) of Cintsa East,

will be held at the Cambridge Crematorium Chapel, Windermere Road, Cambridge, East London

on Friday, 11.01.2019

at 10 am,

followed by a Memorial Service

in the Kingdom Hall of Jehova's Witnesses, Gullsway, Gonubie

at 11.30 am.

Arrangements by Stones Funeral Home.

Phone 043-7269828.