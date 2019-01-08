Classifieds

2011 Hyundai Getz 1.4 HS

08 January 2019

2011 Hyundai Getz 1.4 HS,

with 140 000kms
selling at R89,995

- Contact Jo-Ann Faltein
on 082 382 6121.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two people killed in Pretoria train crash
‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
X