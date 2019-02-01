Classifieds

IN MEMORIAM: BAISLEY Roxanne Claire

01 February 2019

BAISLEY Roxanne Claire

A beautiful angel in heaven always missed and loved.

Auntie Lorna, Auntie Sandra, Uncle Mike and Auntie Brenda and families.

