BENJAMIN NAPOLEON

Tomorrow it’s your 50th Anniversary

God saw it fit to take you home. You left me with so many siblings and yet no one

took care of me. Today we are scattered. But Daddy, I thank God who picked me up when I was weak and molded me into who I am today. I know you and Ma look down on me. No one knows the smile I hide behind my heartache.

Miss you Daddy. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.R.I.P ~ Your Last Born, DeDe