HARRISON:

- BERTHA ELIZABETH (BETH) HARRISON passed away on 19.04.2019 in her 84th year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her loving children Sherryll & Garnet, Stuart & Nadine, Trish & Andy, Grandchildren Jaqui, Damian, Donnalee & Kerry, Great-Grandchildren Ethan, Danielle, Chloe, Cameron & Families.