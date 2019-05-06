CHARTED ACCOUNTANT
Dignity Group
FAMILY FUNERAL PLAN
Management Accountant
position available
for a candidate with
sound knowledge in
all accounting functions!
Requirements:
BCom Degree
Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a financial position.
Good leadership, analytical and communication skills.
100% Accuracy and attention to detail.
Logical approach to problem solving.
Computer literate – MS Office Packages.
Must be deadline driven.
Strong numerical skills.
Able to work well under pressure.
Manage staff reporting to position.