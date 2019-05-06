CHARTED ACCOUNTANT

Dignity Group

FAMILY FUNERAL PLAN

Management Accountant

position available

for a candidate with

sound knowledge in

all accounting functions!

Requirements:

BCom Degree

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a financial position.

Good leadership, analytical and communication skills.

100% Accuracy and attention to detail.

Logical approach to problem solving.

Computer literate – MS Office Packages.

Must be deadline driven.

Strong numerical skills.

Able to work well under pressure.

Manage staff reporting to position.

CV’s to be sent to

cvtodignity@gmail.com

Closing date:

15 May 2019