CHARTED ACCOUNTANT

06 May 2019
Dignity Group
FAMILY FUNERAL PLAN

Management Accountant
position available 
for a candidate with
sound knowledge in 
all accounting functions!

Requirements:

BCom Degree

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a financial position.

Good leadership, analytical and communication skills.

100% Accuracy and attention to detail.

Logical approach to problem solving.

Computer literate – MS Office Packages.

Must be deadline driven.

Strong numerical skills.

Able to work well under pressure.

Manage staff reporting to position.

 

CV’s to be sent to
cvtodignity@gmail.com

Closing date:
15 May 2019

