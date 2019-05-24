Classifieds

SOUTHERNWOOD 2 Bedroom

24 May 2019

SOUTHERNWOOD 2 bedroom spacious flat

Lockup garage & Storeroom.

R765000 imm. occ.

Marion 083 287 4309

