Death: SARAH KIRSTEN ELGIE

Sarah Kirsten Elgie

5. 1976 -25. 5. 2019

Sarah who was a prefect at Stirling Primary (1989) and a prefect at Hudson Park (1994),

Passed away peacefully, after a short struggle with melanoma cancer, at Groenkloof hospital in George last Saturday.

Such a lovely person, who taught for many years, to leave us when so young, will be forever missed by her parents, Brian and Sue, and her brothers Justin, Matthew and David, and her sister Kim-Marie.

After her cremation there will be a memorial service in Wilderness and an interment at All Saints Durbanville.

We pray that she will find in peace in the arms of the Lord