HAND: AGNES CATHERINE,

loving mother of Greg and Janene and granny to Matthew and Emma sadly passed away on 29 May 2019. A memorial service will be held at the Vincent Methodist Church, Preston Avenue, Vincent on Wednesday (5.6.2019) commencing 2 pm.

Cremation Private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Pet Pals, East London.

Friends kindly accept this intimation.

Richter Funerals. Tel 043 726 0560.