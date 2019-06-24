Classifieds

BUFFALO TOYOTA MTHATHA 2018 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6

24 June 2019

BUFFALO TOYOTA MTHATHA 2018 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4X4 auto white 35 000 km R529,995.

Call Bengu 078 922 7258.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Detained at Hercules Police Station': Story time with Jacob Zuma
Robert Marawa flourishes despite Supersport sack
X