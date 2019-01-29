Hansen’s ‘kidney run’ scores twice
It was “mission accomplished” for East London teacher Lyle Hansen at the Ironman 70.3 on Sunday. Good Samaritan Hansen, 42, head of sport at Hudson Park Primary School, had offered to donate a kidney to a close friend, but had to lose between 10kg and 14kg first before for the transplant process could enter its next phase.
