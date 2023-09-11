Family Brown set to unveil historic watermill
Somerset East farmers hoping refurbished 193-year-old building and waterwheel can be celebrated by community and trigger local tourism drive
Somerset East is ready to rollout its fully-functional historic watermill which has been painstakingly refurbished over the past year as part of a proud new tourism drive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.