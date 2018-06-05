Yenana to perform his sextet at this year’s jazz festival
This year’s Standard Bank Jazz Festival is celebrating key jazz milestones and King William’s Town pianist Andile Yenana will be among artists who will be taking the stage later this month. The jazz line-up promises to make this year’s 31st addition at the National Arts Festival an unforgettable experience.
