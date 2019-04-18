WATCH | EC star J’Something has cooks up something new on YouTube

Mi Casa frontman J’Something keeps adding to his resume as celebrity chef. He turned to the pots after he posted a picture of a roast chicken and potato dish on Instagram almost six years ago, settling on the hashtag #SomethingsCooking.

Since then he has brought out a cookbook, hosted Something’s Cooking on Mzansi Magic and opened his restaurant Something’s Cooking by J. He has been a judge and host on My Kitchen Rules South Africa and even launched his own gin brand last year, Jin Gin.

At the beginning of March, he announced his next cooking adventure: the launch of Something’s Cooking TV on YouTube. It is an extension of everything he has been doing and a way to do something different.