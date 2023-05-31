Days after South African-born amputee dancer Musa Motha made the Britain's Got Talent finale and four years since the Ndlovu Youth Choir made it to the final of America's Got Talent, another phenomenal local talent has dazzled on the international stage.
The Mzansi Youth Choir this week auditioned on the latest season of America's Got Talent, singing a tribute to Nightbirde's It's Ok.
Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski auditioned for America’s Got Talent in 2021, singing her original song It’s Ok, but had to pull out for health reasons. She died a year later after battling cancer.
Like many around the world, the group were inspired by her and recorded a cover of the song two years ago to honour her. She took to Facebook to thank the choir and said she was holding back tears while listening to their tribute.
This week they sang the tribute on the America’s Got Talent stage, drawing applause and tears from the audience.
The judges joined in for a standing ovation, and awarded the choir a golden buzzer, giving them a spot in the live shows.
WATCH | ‘This is for Jane’ — Mzansi Youth Choir get ‘America’s Got Talent’ golden buzzer with emotional tribute
Image: America's Got Talent
Speaking about the tribute, the choir said it had got them through many difficulties.
“This song has been such a pillar of strength for us as a choir. We just want to continue her legacy.”
Popular judge Simon Cowell was in tears, and said Nightbirde would have been proud.
“Right until the end, she was so passionate about sharing her music. This has gone all over the world and you have come back here with the most amazing tribute. It was just breathtaking”.
