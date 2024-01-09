WATCH | 'I lost it': Mbaliyezwe Ngiba apologises for lashing out at guard

Mbaliyezwe “Mabli” Ngiba has issued a public apology after she came under fire for hurling insults at a Sandton Skye Hotel security guard this month.
In the video, the Real Housewives of Durban star can be seen aggressively pointing her fingers and banging the reception desk while belittling the security guard.
Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, the reality TV star and actress explained what led to the incident
“When we got into the hotel, we didn't know we'd require a code to leave, and the person we came with had already left, so we got stuck and were unable to leave the hotel. I tried to reason with the security guard to open for us because of the situation we were in. When I tried talking to him, the security guard started having an attitude and just looked at us for an hour. Then I think there was something he said to me and I then lost it and used words that I shouldn't have,” she said.
“We were getting hot and couldn't breathe because there was no air-conditioning. So we asked him to at least open for us so we could stand outside while trying to resolve the situation. It has been some time now so I don't remember properly, but the brother did not speak properly with me.”
Mbaliyezwe admitted that she was out of line and apologised to the guard, as well as to her followers.
“I lost it, I don't want to lie. The words that I used are not words that — when I look at the video — I am proud that I used. I'm not saying him not letting us out of the hotel made it OK for me to use the language that I used when I spoke to him. I want to apologise to everyone. I am not a rude person. People who know me know what kind of person I am.
“I'm not that type of person. I think it was the way he decided to conduct the situation that pushed me ... I'd also like to apologise to him as well. I'd like to apologise to my followers. I'd like to apologise to the people that respect me, and people who have never seen that side of me.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | 'I lost it': Mbaliyezwe Ngiba apologises for lashing out at guard
Image: Instagram/ Mbali Ngiba
Watch the video below:
