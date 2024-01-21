More than a decade after the death of Vuyo Mbuli, his wife Savita took to her timeline to gush over the legacy he left behind.
Vuyo died at the age of 46 after collapsing in the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein while watching a rugby match.
Taking to her timeline on Friday, Savita shared an image of her visiting his grave, speaking about how Vuyo gave back to people in need.
“You are a legend. Truly so. Little did you know the difference you would make to the lives of so many people. In the beautiful town of Port Alfred there was an ugly part not shown in pictures. The other side. Where communities lived on the riverbanks in unsafe informal structures that would be swept away if the tide became too high or during rainy season,” she wrote.
“People would come back from work or school homeless. This bothered my husband and gave birth to the first private-public partnership. He called local, provincial and national governments and a bank and put them on TV. Fast forward. Today there’s a thriving community in a relatively big township, bigger than Pimville’s Zone 4 and Zone 5 combined and living in decent homes. All because of my husband.”
‘You are a legend’ — Vuyo Mbuli’s wife Savita gushes over his legacy
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/ Savita Mbuli
