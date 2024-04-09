In 2021 Tyla signed with US label Epic Records and has since been taking strides in the entertainment industry.
When recently landing in Mzansi after her Grammy award she received a warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, with family, friends and fans congratulating her. Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa was also there to celebrate her achievement.
“The minister told me to raise my award higher and I did! Thank you again to all my supporters that came to give me a warm welcome home!” Tyla said when she trended on social media for supposedly snubbing the minister of holding the Grammy.
Speaking to Vogue magazine Tyla said she could not believe how quickly her career catapulted but was grateful for her success.
“I know people are wondering 'how did she come out of nowhere and all of this is happening?' Tell me about it, I don't know myself. Winning the first African performance Grammy, I couldn't have asked for a better Grammy to win. My parents are literally bragging about it still till this day,” she said.
'We’re witnessing the rise of a superstar' — Tyla's performance on 'The Late Night Show'
Image: MASI LOSI
Tyla has Mzansi beaming with pride after stunning the audience with her performance on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert singing her latest single Art from her debut album.
Ms Party was among those who took to their timelines to congratulate her on her achievement, lauding the Grammy award winner for her skills.
“Tyla is good! Not once does she check what’s happening behind her and she never misses her mark- the way she didn’t check before dropping sideways. That means she knows everything will happen at the back and that means she rehearses every show to the bone!” Ms Party wrote.
See some of the reactions below:
