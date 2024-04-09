In early February Cassper, during an interview with podcaster Mpoomy Ledwaba, revealed he and his baby’s mother Thobeka had broken up.
The Siyathandana hit maker revealed his promiscuity had ended their relationship two years ago.
“I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up. I’ve been single for two year We broke up because I hurt her. And then I carried on living this life. She got saved, which is so beautiful, but then it became more hectic, because now she is looking at me like: ‘This is the father of my child?’” he said.
“I was messing up. I did not have a female friend I would just keep as a friend. Even in my mind, even if nothing happened. I was bad. I was really bad and I didn’t realise how wrong it was.”
In 2020, Cassper and Thobeka welcomed their first child into the world. While they both prefer to lead private lives, Cassper has publicly expressed his gratitude to her for the affect she had on his life.
All of my hope is in Jesus: Cassper Nyovest reflects on his wedding day
'It’s all about you! It always has been and it always will be'
Cassper Nyovest shared a short prayer when reflecting on his wedding day with his childhood sweetheart Pulane.
Taking to his timeline on Tuesday, Cassper shared a picture from his wedding day with the caption: “Jesus you are my anchor. It’s all about you! It always has been and it always will be. Thank you for choosing me, using me and fuelling me. All of my hope is in you.”
