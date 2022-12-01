A bumper November - new-car sales continue to soar in SA

South Africa's appetite for new cars continued to grow in November with sales registering their 11th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.

Local sales last month reached 49,413 units, an 18.2% increase over the 41,795 new vehicles sold in November 2021. Export sales recorded an increase of 13,479 units, or 64.7%.

New cars made up 32,859 of domestic sales, a 16.9% gain over the same month last year, while bakkies and light commercials sold 13,477 units for a 20.8% increase.

The new-vehicle market continued its resilient performance during November 2022 despite myriad negative economic pressures, including rising interest rates, a drastic increase in load-shedding, high fuel prices, a weak economy and ongoing stock supply shortages, according to industry body the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

This included the SA Reserve Bank raising the interest rate by 75 basis points during the month to its highest level since 2016.