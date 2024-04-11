Other upgrades include a restyled front grille with chrome-plated, flush-mounted slats and a standing Mercedes star on the bonnet. Inside the cabin, EQS models equipped with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus benefit from a new slanted footrest on the right side in the rear compartment. According to Mercedes-Benz, it noticeably increases comfort for the rear passenger because he or she can place his or her feet at an angle.
Mercedes-Benz presents updated EQS sedan
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has updated its flagship EQS sedan with a bigger battery for increased driving range. The 108.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack in the outgoing model makes way for a larger 118kWh variant, which in the EQS 450 4Matic sees driving range increase from 717km to 799km. The EQS 450+ is capable of 822km on a charge.
Mercedes‑Benz has also beefed up the towing capacity for EQS variants fitted with 4Matic all-wheel drive from 750kg to 1,700kg; enough to pull a horse trailer with ease.
Image: Supplied
Other upgrades include a restyled front grille with chrome-plated, flush-mounted slats and a standing Mercedes star on the bonnet. Inside the cabin, EQS models equipped with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus benefit from a new slanted footrest on the right side in the rear compartment. According to Mercedes-Benz, it noticeably increases comfort for the rear passenger because he or she can place his or her feet at an angle.
The passenger seat can be folded forward and the backrest in the rear can be adjusted up to 38º to provide more space. The optional equipment list includes seat heating Plus and neck/shoulder heating in the rear as well as pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth.
An illuminated trim piece is integrated into the back of the front seats while the ventilation nozzles on the B-pillars now have a frame made of galvanised chrome. The additional cushion in the rear is enhanced by piping made of Nappa leather. A new driver assistance system, Automatic Lane Change, is fitted as standard.
