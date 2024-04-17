The Mustang GT features a fourth-generation 5.0l Coyote V8 engine delivering 362kW and 567Nm of torque. It offers six Drive Modes, including Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and a customisable setting allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience.
Ford confirms Mustang Dark Horse will arrive in South Africa later this year
Image: Supplied
On April 17 2024 Ford commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mustang, originally unveiled at the World's Fair in New York six decades ago. Known for its blend of accessibility and sporty performance, this all-American pony car has maintained its status as Ford's longest-running nameplate in continuous production.
Since its inception the Mustang has achieved remarkable success, notably in the US where it set records for sales in its debut year (418,812) and subsequently reached milestones of 1-million and 10-million sales. The model has consistently led the sports car segment in the US over the past six decades and has been the best-selling sports car globally for more than a decade.
In South Africa the Mustang has enjoyed similar acclaim since its introduction in 2016, with the sixth-generation model the first to offer right-hand drive. Popular models such as the Bullitt, Mach 1 and California Special have garnered significant attention among automotive enthusiasts.
Image: Supplied
“Over the past eight years we’ve sold 4,060 Mustangs in South Africa and it has commanded an average 84% of the sports car market, which is a remarkable achievement,” said Ford South Africa marketing GM Doreen Mashinini.
“We have a loyal rapidly growing owner and enthusiast following for the Mustang in South Africa and we can’t wait to build on this legacy with our customers when the new Mustang GT and the Mustang Dark Horse go on sale soon.”
As part of the 60th-anniversary celebration, Ford revealed a special Vermillion Red and Ebony Black logo inspired by the original Mustang's badging from the 1964 World's Fair.
The anniversary festivities precede the launch of the seventh-generation Mustang in South Africa later this year. The new model boasts an updated exterior design and the most technologically advanced cockpit in Mustang history.
Image: Supplied
The Mustang GT features a fourth-generation 5.0l Coyote V8 engine delivering 362kW and 567Nm of torque. It offers six Drive Modes, including Normal, Sport, Slippery, Drag, Track and a customisable setting allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience.
Joining the line-up is the flagship Mustang Dark Horse, featuring a specially modified engine producing 372kW of power and 567Nm. With enhancements for track performance and unique chassis tuning, the Dark Horse promises an intoxicating driving experience.
In the cabin, the tar-ripping Dark Horse boasts a suede-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel with Bright Indigo Blue accent stitching and anodised silver paddle shifters with a dedicated drive mode button for quick adjustments. This sits in front of an easy to read 12.4" digital instrument cluster with fully customisable screens.
An exact launch date will be communicated by Ford South Africa. Watch this space.
