Motoring

WATCH | Vintage Alfa Romeo cars go on sale at auction in France

By Reuters - 18 April 2024

Eight vintage Alfa Romeo cars will go on sale at an auction near Paris on Sunday.

The collection, owned by a Franco-Swiss family, includes a 1969 Tipo 33/2 racing model estimated to sell at up to R50.5m. The red racing car marked Alfa Romeo's postwar comeback to international car racing.

Other models include a 1954 Giulietta Spider prototype estimated to reach R9.12m.

Also on auction, in addition to the eight cars, is a one-person racing boat with an Alfa Romeo engine.

The Osenat sale takes place in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, and online.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike