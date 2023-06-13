Spreading the joy of books through festival

Ramsay’s charity is among those who have benefited from Macdonald and Moorcroft’s donations.
When they founded the Joy of Books Festival last year, an East London duo not only created a platform for local authors, poets, artists and book lovers to connect, they created a space where a love of reading could be fostered.
Claire Macdonald and Jen Bryson Moorcroft also promoted reading in other organisations and schools when they decided to use the literary gathering to collect books and donate to those in need in the Buffalo City Metro.
Thanks to the impact of their work on the lives of those who have been on the receiving end, the duo was nominated for the 2023 Local Heroes awards by The Cancer Connection’s Sam Ramsay.
Image: SUPPLIED
Ramsay’s charity is among those who have benefited from Macdonald and Moorcroft’s donations.
The Joy of Books Festival is the brainchild of former teacher Macdonald who created it in memory of her aunt who had a passion for reading and adored children.
After Macdonald thought up the concept, she approached theatre maker and playwright Moorcroft, who became the festival’s creative director.
Moorcroft told the Dispatch last year that the festival aimed to “create a positive space to celebrate all things literary, to encourage and inspire others to share their passion and creativity”.
The literary festival debuted in July last year and a second instalment was held in December, celebrating everything from books and poems to the art of storytelling, theatre plays, authors and writers.
The duo also launched the platform as a fundraiser to buy and collect books to donate to other projects in the metro.
They have collected and donated books to initiatives and schools such as Fig Tree School in Brakefontein Fundasana and Frere Hospital’s paediatric oncology ward through The Cancer Connection.
Macdonald said their initiative quickly gained support from book stores and organisations which have donated books to them.
These include Bargain Books, Masithethe and Pan MacMillan.
“We are also hoping to take immersive theatre into the [paediatric oncology] ward at Frere to visit the children and let them interact with the characters, just to give them a positive [experience] while they are receiving treatment,” Macdonald said.
Ramsay described the duo as incredibly passionate individuals who added great value to East London.
“Claire and Jen are the epitome of what should be recognised as Local Heroes.
“Immersive theatre for children is also another aspect of The Joy of Books, where they put together entertaining mini performances for young children.
“These performances have multi-language elements, encourage the children to take part in the production and tell the tales of original stories.
“Financial times are tough, it is often the cultural offerings that take the first brunt of restrictions. It is not an easy path in choosing to start a good cause,” she said.
