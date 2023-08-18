Maki and his wife, Maleshoane, established various projects to improve livelihoods and help improve the quality of education in the area, through a partnership with the Masinyusane nonprofit organisation in Gqeberha.
He’s changing lives in Mdantsane
Vukile Maki’s soup kitchen, nutritional and educational programmes, and prayer sessions have uplifted hundreds
Image: SUPPLIED
Vukile Maki has not forgotten the acts of service his wife taught him before she died.
Now he helps hundreds of people from Mdantsane who have found a safe haven with him.
The former facilities manager at the Nontyantyambo clinic owns a soup kitchen for the needy, runs educational programmes and holds prayer sessions for those who have lost hope.
Vukile Ozman Maki was born on January 9 1964 in Enqaza (formerly Reeston) in East London, where he grew up.
He went to school in Mdantsane, and then worked at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital as a medical orthotist for 19 years.
Later he was Amathole Health District’s labour relations officer for three years and was facility manager of the Nontyatyambo local clinic for 11 years.
Maki and his wife, Maleshoane, established various projects to improve livelihoods and help improve the quality of education in the area, through a partnership with the Masinyusane nonprofit organisation in Gqeberha.
In 2010, Maki used his home and food to start a soup kitchen which benefited Mdantsane’s hungry. This still provides meals weekly on a Monday morning.
In 2021, after his wife died, Maki continued his charitable work.
In a gesture to honour her, he named the awards and foundation after her.
The foundation has built a good partnership between the schools and communities.
Maki later partnered with LM Yako Primary School, becoming a member of the governing body, and encouraged pupils, teachers and parents by introducing achievement awards.
The foundation trains young people to plant vegetable gardens in their back yards, so they have food to eat.
Maki then takes the trained youngsters to cultivate land in open fields and spare land at the local schools, including LM Yako and Isilimela High.
“By assisting these schools to develop gardens, teachers are now ensuring that agriculture is a subject as pupils are competing with each other over their plots,” Maki said.
The Maleshoane Maki Foundation, in partnership with Zwelonke (Prayer Mothers Union), and parents unite in prayer at these schools quarterly.
“We also elevated academic progress as we award trophies and certificates to the pupils from these schools every quarter, from foundation and intermediate phases to high school,” he said
In collaboration with Masinyusane NPC, the foundation holds one-on-one sessions to guide students to grasp what they read and write and revise what was taught in class on a monthly basis.
Thobile Foslara, the principal of LM Yako Primary School, says he is honoured to have Maki as a friend of the school.
“The awards have a positive impact because pupils are performing better and the pass rate has drastically increased.
“You can see the excitement and motivation these awards have brought.
“He has brought luck to our school as now sponsors are noticing our presence.
“I hope all the individuals and organisation and other structures he is involved in will echo these sentiments — I can say he is special.”
Malusi Kobese nominated Mkali as a local hero.
“Maki is a man dedicated to fulfilling the mandate he started with his wife to changing the lives of the poor and destitute in his community.
“The nutrition programme, combined with the educational support programmes and awards, have seen the schools benefit and have improved their academic results.
“Maki has not only changed lives, he has also managed to change the perception of the government schools he is involved with.”
