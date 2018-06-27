Traditional surgeons to ‘face might of law’

Authorities are vowing to act against elements who are denting the image of traditional circumcision practices by getting themselves involved in criminal acts.

Seven youths have died so far just weeks into the winter circumcision season, as a result of botched circumcisions.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa and the provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, said anyone caught circumcising underage boys, or causing their maiming or death would face the full might of the law. “We cannot continue to have people killing young boys. We have long long lost our patience. We cannot continue to have people killing our children, they must rot in jail,” said Xasa.

He was speaking after having established that 84-year-old veteran traditional surgeon Sbewu Sidlayisa was one of the practitioners caught breaking the law.

Qiniso Ndamase, 16, of Mthombe village in Libode, became the latest casualty. He died at St Barnabas Hospital in Ntlaza near Libode on Sunday. “He was dehydrated, with pressure sores on his back and buttocks.

“He was hallucinating,” said Cogta spokesman Mamkeli Ngam, adding a case of murder and illegal circumcision had been opened with the Libode police.

Yesterday, a 24-year-old traditional surgeon was arrested at Mthombe following Ndamase’s death.

He faces charges attached to Ndamase’s death as well as charges of illegal circumcision conducted on three 16-year-old initiates, who were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Several other traditional surgeons have been arrested in Libode and Ngcobo. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za