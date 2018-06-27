Union calls for transport department probe

Workers' union Nehawu is at loggerheads with the Eastern Cape department of transport over allegations that were put to MEC Weziwe Tikana in a letter by the union.

The Daily Dispatch is in possession of a dossier and a follow-up letter by Nehawu provincial secretary Miki Jaceni to Tikana.

Jaceni confirmed writing both documents but said the union had not received a response from Tikana.

Among Nehawu’s complaints are a case of irregular appointment, a high number of contract workers and the phasing out of permanent positions in the department.

Jaceni said he wrote to Tikana based on information he received from shop stewards at the department of transport.

the letter claims that government fleet management services (GFMS) chief director Khanyiso Gazi was employed without following proper recruitment processes.

Gazi was transferred from private company Fleet Africa, Jaceni wrote, to the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (Dedeat) before joining the transport department.

“The department acted ultra vires [beyond its powers], in that through their own admission as reflected in the letter dated May 3 2013, signed by MEC [Tandiswa] Marawu to the then MEC for Dedeat, Mcebisi Jonas, the position of head [of GFMS] was advertised twice and Mr Gazi never applied on both occasions,” Jaceni wrote.

The Daily Dispatch approached Gazi for comment but had received no response by the time of print.

Regarding contract workers, Jaceni said in 2015, contract workers were given letters promising that they would be absorbed into the department’s organogram on a permanent basis on the expiry of their contracts in 2016.

“However, this commitment was inexplicably withdrawn by the [GFMS] entity on the eve of implementation.”

Jaceni said the department was implementing a calculated process of phasing out permanent positions.

This, he said, was done by advertising permanent posts on a contract basis.

Jaceni said this amounted to fruitless and wasteful expenditure, sowing division among the workers, and compromising productivity.

Jaceni said he had resent the letter to Tikana after she had called him to inform him she had not received it.

Jaceni recommended that an independent forensic investigation be commissioned to probe the allegations, and that senior staff members who might interfere with the investigation be placed on special leave.

He also recommended that employees who volunteer information during the investigation be protected in terms of the Protected Disclosure Act 26 of 2000 and that his office be involved in drawing up the terms of reference for the investigation.

Questions were e-mailed to transport department spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie on last Wednesday. There had been no response by print deadline last night. zolilem@tisoblackstar.co.za