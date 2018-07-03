A suspect accused of raping a 69-year-old woman in a small Karoo town has been found dead in police custody.

A case of murder is now being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Captain Dumile Gwavu said Bongani Qubu‚ 28‚ of Uniondale‚ was alleged to have kicked down the door to the woman's home‚ threatened her with a knife and raped her at about 1am on July 2‚ in Thembalethu.

"He fell asleep on the bed after the rape and the woman called for help from the community‚ who assaulted him.

"He was rescued by the police from the community and got medical treatment from an ambulance."

He was detained for rape at Thembalethu police station. Later‚ he was found dead.

Gwavu said: "The community is urged not to take the law into their own hands and anyone who acts against the law will face the law."

- TimesLIVE