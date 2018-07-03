Revamped kombi feeds EL thirst

When his dream of a vintage Kombi coffee truck literally went up in flames, East London restaurateur Adam Iverson put the idea on the back burner for four years – until now. Iverson, 32 – who owns the Cowshed restaurant and Milkshed pub in Nahoon with wife Zina, 31 – has turned a rusted 1969 Kombi pickup into a trendy flatbed mobile coffee bar complete with an eye-catching carpet of faux grass on the serving platform.

