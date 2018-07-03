Suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane now wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to either halt his disciplinary hearing or abandon the commission of inquiry into governance at the tax agency.

This was after retired Judge Robert Nugent dismissed Moyane’s request to halt the commission of inquiry into governance at SARS‚ describing the embattled commissioner’s submission to him as “disgraceful”‚ “loose with facts” and “littered with abuse‚ invective and sinister suggestions”.

Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza denies Moyane has adopted delaying tactics‚ saying Moyane is simply protecting his rights.

A permanent SARS commissioner can only be appointed once Moyane’s disciplinary hearing has been finalised‚ and it will be difficult to stabilise the institution until that process has been concluded.

On Monday‚ Nugent refused Moyane’s bid to have the separate commission of inquiry into governance at SARS halted as well as the suspended commissioner’s bid to remove Prof Michael Katz from the inquiry.

Nugent said a ruling that asked the commission to ignore evidence before it was not possible and one that required the commission to ignore evidence was “not competent in law”.

