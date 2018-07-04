News

Tensions evident over housing list allocations

Buffalo Flats residents during the Mdantsane Access road protests
Image: Mark Andrews

Tensions mount  at the Buffalo Flats extension racial-tinged housing allocation system feud as  “disgruntled opposition members” who claim to have met officials from  the Premier’s office  today after finding no joy in Buffalo City Metro’s Deputy Mayor Zukiswa Matana’s report.

This follows after protests in May where over a hundred community members from Vergenoeg, Fynbos, Egoli and Muvhango closed the  Mdantsane Access road with burning tyres and old cars in fury over the housing allocation problems in the area which they claim was tampered with  by BCM ward councillor Roseline Witbooi. There were also claims that Witbooi said "coloureds will not receive houses during her tenure".

Matana in her report saw no evidence to back up the allegations on the tampering of the list  and  Witbooi’s alleged racial slurs.

“In my investigation I found that the allegations had no basis and nothing on the list was tampered with even the racial allegations. The list is the same that was registered by former ward councillor (Democratic Alliance’s Irene Brauns),” said Matana.

Democratic Alliance’s Olga O’Neill, said Matana read out a tampered list, that is why they left. She claims  two officials from  the Premier’s office promised to follow up on the issues.

Witbooi said the fury is politically motivated by opposition parties and Matana's report does justice to her name.

