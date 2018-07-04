Tensions evident over housing list allocations

Tensions mount at the Buffalo Flats extension racial-tinged housing allocation system feud as “disgruntled opposition members” who claim to have met officials from the Premier’s office today after finding no joy in Buffalo City Metro’s Deputy Mayor Zukiswa Matana’s report.

This follows after protests in May where over a hundred community members from Vergenoeg, Fynbos, Egoli and Muvhango closed the Mdantsane Access road with burning tyres and old cars in fury over the housing allocation problems in the area which they claim was tampered with by BCM ward councillor Roseline Witbooi. There were also claims that Witbooi said "coloureds will not receive houses during her tenure".

Matana in her report saw no evidence to back up the allegations on the tampering of the list and Witbooi’s alleged racial slurs.

“In my investigation I found that the allegations had no basis and nothing on the list was tampered with even the racial allegations. The list is the same that was registered by former ward councillor (Democratic Alliance’s Irene Brauns),” said Matana.

Democratic Alliance’s Olga O’Neill, said Matana read out a tampered list, that is why they left. She claims two officials from the Premier’s office promised to follow up on the issues.

Witbooi said the fury is politically motivated by opposition parties and Matana's report does justice to her name.