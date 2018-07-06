News

Suspect bogus doctor case postponed

By Asanda Nini - 06 July 2018
Zimkhitha Tom
Zimkhitha Tom
Image: Sibongile Ngalwa/File

Suspected bogus doctor, Zimkhitha Tom, 27, who was arrested at Life St Dominic’s Private Hospital in May for allegedly impersonating a doctor today made a brief appearance at the East London Magistrate’s Court before the case was postponed to next month.

Tom was nabbed for allegedly impersonating a doctor, apparently with a stethoscope around her neck, for a number of days before a vigilant security guard at the hospital raised alarm.

Magistrate Rochelle Sam, postponed the matter to August 14 for further investigations. At the time of her arrest, owners of the hospital – Life Healthcare – said Tom had not made any contact with patients. Tom is out on R1000 bail. .

