Community installs its own toilets after crowdfunded campaign

“This is the only thing that will delay our project … We tried speaking to them [the municipality] at imbizos. We tried sending messages and emails‚ but they keep promising to come‚ but they never show up‚” said Mashao. “It will cause a fight if we go to the neighbours and ask to break down their wall … It has to come from the municipality‚ but they don’t want to recognise us.”

In March‚ the municipality told GroundUp it had a court order to demolish the shacks.

Thandekile Mahintsho moved to Mzondi in January. She is looking forward to the new toilets. She lives in a shack with her husband. Her children still stay with her mother because she worries about sanitation in the informal settlement.

“Every day we worry about children falling in those pit toilets‚ but now we don’t have to worry anymore‚” said Mahintsho.

Another community member‚ Busisiwe Radebe‚ said flushing toilets would assist in getting rid of the foul smell that came from the pit latrines. “We are so grateful because we can finally live like human beings‚” she said.

Mohlabane said the project was a first for Grassroots. “One thing we would have done differently is getting the quotes before setting up the ThundaFund‚ so that we had an accurate representation of how much is needed to fund the project‚” he said.

Mohlabane said the project was set to take two weeks but the lack of response from the municipality about the sewer pipe may delay things.

Ekurhuleni Municipality had not responded to GroundUp’s questions at the time of publication.

* This article was originally published by GroundUP.