Thumbs up for sex education

Scores of Eastern Cape parents, teachers and pupils yesterday vowed to be at the forefront of fighting the high rates of HIV infection and teenage pregnancy in schools.

Attendees at the HIV, TB and STIs prevention policy implementation in schools conference took it upon themselves to lead the change by advocating for sexual and reproductive health education for pupils as young as seven years old.

Tensions ran high on the first and second day of the conference as teachers and parents resisted the policy, saying it did not have a place in school education.

However, yesterday the crowd sang a different tune.

Flagstaff parent Lindiwe Fakuni said when she arrived at the conference, she was apprehensive about discussing sexual education for pupils on a public platform.

“As parents we find it hard to be open with our kids about these topics and this conference opened my eyes to the importance of talking to them before they begin to experiment,” Fakuni said.

“We as parents have a huge role to play in curbing these issues. I believe this policy will bring huge change and [educate] us as parents and help our kids as well.”

Alfred Nzo east district HIV coordinator Vuyiswa Msali said the conference ironed out a lot of “sore concerns” that they had as teachers regarding rolling out the policy in schools.

“We discussed a lot of sensitivities around the entire policy, such as condoms being made available in schools and HIV testing of pupils.

“We are happy the Eastern Cape consulted the masses on the ground through this conference and I believe there is no opposition towards the policy anymore.” Eastern Cape Aids Council spokesman Vuyisa Dayile said through the conference, the province had adopted models of implementing the policy that suited its cultural context.

“This policy was approved in 2017 but it quickly became clear that the Eastern Cape was not adequately consulted, hence the high resistance from parents and teachers alike.

“This conference helped us to iron out many contentious issues. Remember, it was set at national level by the minister for basic education [Angie Motshekga], but each province was given the leeway to decide how to implement it best,” he said.

Dayile said 50 schools from across the province had already been selected to pilot the policy before the end of the year.

“Though I can’t reveal the names of the schools yet, the success of the pilot programme in schools will indicate whether we can move ahead with the policy or whether further engagements are still necessary.”