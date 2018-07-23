News

R21-million community hall left to vandals

Sterkstroom project stalls after legal showdown ensues over pay dispute

By Tembile Sgqolana - 23 July 2018

The Sterkstroom community hall, at the centre of a court battle which has brought the Enoch Mgijima local municipality to its knees, has been abandoned for six years.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ANC official arrested in cash-in-transit heist
David Mabuza visits Ncera Macadamia nut farming project
X