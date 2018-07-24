An opening for matriculants to study finance

Around 1000 unemployed matriculants under the age of 35 who have passed English and accounting or mathematics with at least 50% stand a chance of being awarded a Letsama learnership programme which is now open for applications.

The annual programme is a one-year banking and microfinance sector learnership funded by the banking sector education and training authority (Bankseta).

The authority is an enabler of skills development and transformation in the broader banking and microfinance sector.

In an advert placed in the Daily Dispatch yesterday the authority, together with Letsama, invites unemployed youth with clear credit records and no criminal records, with English, accounting and maths passes above 50% to apply.

Matriculants with a minimum pass of 60% in maths literacy and disabled persons are also encouraged to apply.

The advert states successful interns will receive a monthly stipend of R3200 and on completion, acquire a NQF Level 5 certificate in Banking Service Advice, relevant to the banking sector, as well as the year’s working experience.

Bankseta team leader Anthea Lebtie said the interns would be placed in some of the big banks, including FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec and Standard Bank.

“The programme comprises of the registered employer hosting learners and provides on-the-job workplace training for them. Theoretical training is also given, in a classroom setting by a registered, accredited training provider, and at a venue organised by the employer.

“Permanent placing is not guaranteed after the completion of the programme.”

Applications are available online at www.kelly.co.za

Queries and requests for forms could be relayed via email: letsama.application@kelly.co.za or phone 087-354-5569 for further queries.